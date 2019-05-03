Drunk man attacked police office in Hastings Old Town incident

A man who was drunk in public assaulted a police officer according to a court document

Lee Williams 41, of Newport, Wales, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

The offence happened at George Street, Hastings, on March 16,

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to being drunk and disorderly in public on the same date. The court fined him £100 and made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

