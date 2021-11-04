Drug drivers, cars racing and a motorist reading a notepad while travelling on the A23 keep Sussex Police busy

Here are some of pictures they have taken and shared on Twitter while patrolling the county’s roads in the past seven days.
1.
Sussex Roads Police shared this at 11.43pm on Tuesday, November 2. "This vehicle stopped in Bexhill for illegal streched tyres and exhaust on the ground. Turns out driver drug driving with no licence or insurance also. Vehicle seized and driver in custody. #CF566 #CVU #Bexhill" SUS-210411-110431001
2.
This images was posted by Sussex Roads Police at 8.42pm on Tuesday, November 2. "The Commercial vehicle unit stopping light goods vehicles tonight on the A23. 2 overweight Transits one by 41%. Insecure load and tyre offences found an dealt with. #CF566 #CVU #HANDCROSS" SUS-210411-110656001
3.
At 12.57pm on Monday, November 1 Sussex Roads Police said: "Crawley - In between jobs, speed checks conducted on Tollgate Hill which is a 30mph limit. 3 vehicles stopped and reported for excess speed. 1 at 51mph, reported to court and could potentially face disqualification as well as points and a fine. #Fatal5" SUS-210411-111000001
4.
This info was sdhared by Sussex Roads Police at 12.06pm on Monday, November 1. "A23 - Driver observed reading from a notepad for a couple of miles, not paying attention to the marked police vehicle alongside them. Traffic offence report issued for not in a position to have proper control. 3 points. £100 fine." SUS-210411-111248001