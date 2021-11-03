‘Drug driver’ taken into custody after being stopped for ‘illegal stretched tyres’ in Bexhill
Police have arrested a driver after spotting their vehicle had illegal stretched tyres.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:39 am
Officers pulled the car over in Bexhill at just before midnight yesterday (November 2).
They found the car’s exhaust was on the ground, and the tyres were illegal.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the driver had drugs in their system, and did not have a driving licence. The car also had no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was taken into custody.