Drug dealer found wounded in Bexhill is spared jail

A drug dealer found wounded in Bexhill after a fight has been spared jail.

Police were tipped off in July 2017 by a CCTV operator that a fight was going on in the town, and when they arrived officers found John Titheridge.

Titheridge was found wounded by police officers following a fight. Stock image

He had suffered a 'deep wound', a court heard today.

Officers found cannabis, cash, scales and a mobile phone in a bag in his possession and he was arrested.

Titheridge, 23, of Buckholt Lane, pleaded guilty and appeared at Hove Crown Court today for sentencing for a single charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Prosecutor Charlotte Morrish said: “The defendant was interviewed and gave a prepared statement in which he denied being involved in the supply of cannabis.”

She told the court that police also searched Titheridge’s home, where they found more cannabis.

Analysis of his phone revealed ‘a number of messages indicative of supply’, she told the court.

The prosecutor argued that he played a ‘significant role’ in the drug supply.

Defence barrister Aiden Harvey said: “I can’t argue that it doesn’t fall in significant role.”

He noted that his client suffers with anxiety and depression.

Judge Christine Henson QC told Titheridge that the long delay in bringing the case to court – nearly two years – had aided his mitigation.

She said that the crime did pass the threshold for immediate custody, but instead decided to suspend the sentence.

Titheridge was given a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete up to 20 rehabilitation days, 120 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £200.