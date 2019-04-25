Drink driver who took cocaine assaulted police officer

A drink driver who had taken cocaine failed to stop for police and assaulted a police officer according to a court document.

Richard May, 26, of Roundwood Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Grange Road, Hastings, on August 14 last year while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood stream, failing to stop for a police officer in uniform and assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

