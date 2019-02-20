Drink-driver jailed after crashing twice and assaulting a police officer in Hastings

A disqualified driver was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed twice and assaulted a police officer in Hastings, Sussex Police has said.

Valentine Mitjajev has since been jailed for multiple offences committed on the evening of January 8.

At 9.23pm, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver who had parked up in Queens Road.

Officers attended, and witnessed the suspect exit a nearby kebab shop and get into the driver’s side of a black Mercedes S350. They approached the vehicle, which accelerated in reverse and crashed into a parked car.

It then made off at speed past the officers, and following a short pursuit, it crashed for a second time into railings at the entrance to Alexandra Park.

Mitjajev made off on foot and police carried out a search of the area. He was found with both hands down his trousers, and when ordered to show his hands, he lunged at the officer and assaulted him, a police spokesman said.

The suspect ran off again, but was swiftly detained by other officers who had been called in for back-up.

The 33-year-old man, who is unemployed and of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 113mcg of alcohol per 100ml breath in his system; assaulting a police officer; driving while disqualified; and driving without insurance.

At Lewes Crown Court on February 7, he was sentenced to a total of 15 months’ imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for three years and seven-and-a-half months from the date of his release. He was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”

