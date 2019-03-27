Damage to Bexhill listed building an act of ‘mindless vandalism’

Damage to a listed building on Bexhill seafront has been described as an act of mindless vandalism.

The Grade II listed structure on De La Warr Parade was damaged over the weekend of March 16 and 17.

The support post, decorative wooden panels and bench in the seafront shelter, which was built in 1896, were damaged, according to police.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “This is one of the oldest seafront shelters, which once served as a bandstand and has many original features. As such, it is an important part of Bexhill’s heritage.

“The damage to the shelter would appear to be an act of mindless vandalism and we would urge anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact the police as soon as possible so further damage can be prevented and the perpetrators brought to justice.

“We have completed minor repairs to ensure the shelter remains safe for use, including securing a pillar which was sawn through and replacing a broken window pane.

“Our officers have increased their patrols in this area and we have put up notices warning any potential vandals that the shelter is being monitored.

“Rother officers are in the process of seeking funds to restore all four shelters on East Parade to their original glory and we hope everyone in Bexhill will work together to protect these unique seafront features in the meantime.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch either by email or by calling 101 quoting reference 0090 24/03/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

