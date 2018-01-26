COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 17.

James Oakes, 40, of Church Road, Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to trespassing on rail lines at Hastings railway station on December 18. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to two charges of assaulting police officers on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Lauren Ball, 18, of Egerton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris on Sea Road, Bexhill, on December 28, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £289 and banned from driving for one year.

Brandon Beal, 19, of Ridgewood Gardens, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at the Eastbourne Custody Centre, Hammonds Drive, on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assaulting a police officer on the same day at Reginald Road, Bexhill. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £40 compensation for each offence.

Steven Nunan, 36, of Byland Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on King Offa Way, Bexhill, on June 5 last year, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for three years.

Bradley Goobie, 31,, of Hardwicke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

David Hale, 63, of The Strand, Winchelsea, pleaded guilty to driving a VW car on Cyprus Place, Rye, on December 28, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £750 and banned from driving for one year.

Johanna Jackson, 62, of Fontridge Lane, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Fontridge Lane, on December 31, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £210 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Vjaceslavs Kovalovs, 47, of the Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on November 13, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to four months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of previous convictions and to deter himself and others.

John McCarthy, 42, of Bramley Close, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a false Irish driver’s licence at Hastings and St Leonards in December 2016 and January 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of making a false representation that the licence was genuine. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Damien Mead, 30, of Truman Walk, London, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 on Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings, on November 17, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £375 and banned from driving for one year.

Daniel Odidika, 36, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle, on the A21 at Sedlescombe, on September 19, without due care and attention. He was fined £360 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

David Robinson, 33, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The offence took place at Hastings on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for three years.