Couple bound to the floor during Etchingham house robbery

Detectives are investigating a robbery at a rural property in Etchingham in which the occupants were bound to the floor with cable ties.

Two masked men are reported to have forced their way into the house, in Fontridge Lane, shortly after 9.15pm on Monday (April 29).

Police are investigating

The two occupants – a man and a woman – were alerted to the disturbance at the back door and challenged the intruders.

The man was punched in the face and both occupants were bound on the floor using cable ties, police said.

A search of the property was made, and the offenders got away with items including a jewellery and approximately £20,000 in cash, according to police.

Police said they also stole a black Range Rover from the address, which was found burnt out shortly afterwards in nearby Church Lane.

Inspector Jon Gillings said: “This appears to be a pre-planned and targeted attack on a couple who were left understandably shaken following the incident. They are receiving the support they need at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Specifically, we would like to hear from anyone who saw anyone or anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, or in the days leading up to it.”

The first suspect is described as black, about 6ft, in his mid to late 20s, of stocky build, wearing black gloves, black trousers, a black hoody, and blue and white Nike Air Max trainers.

The second suspect is described as white, wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and a balaclava, and carrying a large knife.

Both suspects spoke in an English accent, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1357 of 30/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

