COUNTY NEWS: Murder victim identified as partner charged with murder

The body of a woman discovered at a house in Maresfield has been formally identified by police as Samantha Toms.

The 47-year-old was tragically found dead at her home in Field End, Maresfield, East Sussex, at about 7.30am on Thursday (5 July), and police subsequently launched a murder investigation.

Flowers were left outside the property as the community reacted to the incident.

According to Sussex Police, Ralph Fairman, 50, a labourer, of no fixed address, was arrested on the A22 at Ashurst Wood, near East Grinstead, shortly afterwards and was remanded in custody.

The Crown Prosecution has since authorised a charge of murder against Fairman, who is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

The defendant and the suspect had been in a relationship together, and no one else is being sought in connection with the incident, police said.