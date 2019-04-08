Concerns for missing from St Leonards pensioner

Police are concerned for William Metaxas, who is missing from his home in St Leonards.

The 73-year-old suffers from dementia and may appear confused or disorientated.

William Metaxas. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190804-172939001

Police said he was last seen leaving his home around 1.30pm today (Monday, April 8), and is known to frequent pubs in Hastings town centre.

He is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and stubble, and was last seen wearing blue checked pyjama bottoms, a white vest, a light blue jacket and black suede shoes.

Anyone who sees him is urged to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 735 of 08/04.