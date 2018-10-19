Concern for missing Hastings teen

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager from Hastings

Toby Robinson, 14, was last seen at his home at around 8pm on Wednesday (October 17).

Toby Robinson. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-181019-143411001

He is white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with short dark blond hair.

Police said the teen was last seen wearing a green and gold jacket, black tracksuit and white trainers.

If anyone sees Toby or has information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 260 of 18/10.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.