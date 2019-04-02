Concern for missing Hastings man

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing Hastings man John Davis.

John, 31, was last seen at his home on Thursday (March 28).

John Davis. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190204-155917001

Police said he is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build and with short brown hair.

It is unknown what John was last wearing but he has a distinctive scorpion and dice tattoo on his neck, a skull tattoo on his hand and a scar on his right cheek.

Police said John has links to Hastings or he may have travelled to Hull.

If anyone sees John dial 999 immediately.

Ifanyone has seen him since he was reported missing report any information online or by calling 101 quoting 1112 of 01/04.