Concern for missing 16-year-old who left his home in Burwash on New Year’s Eve

Thomas, 16, left his address in the village of Burwash, near Etchingham, on December 31.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is believed he travelled to London, and could be in the Lewisham, Hackney or Islington areas. He is also known to have links to Bognor.”

Thomas is white, 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top, a black coat with a fur-trim hood, black Nike trainers and a bandana.

Thomas, 16, from Burwash. Picture: Sussex Police.