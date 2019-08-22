Concern after suspected illegal immigrants go missing after landing on beach near Rye

A group of suspected illegal immigrants may have gone missing after landing at Winchelsea, near Rye, this morning (August 22).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a small number of people may have left the beach after two boats landed, containing suspected illegal immigrants.

Police

The spokesman said a group of adults and children were transferred to immigration officials after the boat, which was believed to have crossed the Channel, landed between Dogs Hill and Rye Harbour.

But some of them, possibly a family including children, may have left the beach and there is concern for their safety and welfare, the spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Anita Turner said: "We want to make sure that these people are safely ashore and that they are okay. If you do come across them, please call us on 999 immediately quoting serial 462 of 22/08.”