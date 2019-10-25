Community order for man guilty of assaulting a woman at Hastings

A local man who assaulted a woman and caused damage to a television has been ordered to complete unpaid work according to a court document

Daniel Barker, 34, of New Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at St Leonards on June 4 and June 8.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing £50 belonging to the victim, at St Leonards on June 4 and to causing £400 damage to a television belonging to her on June 8.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £160 costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

