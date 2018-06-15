Closure order imposed on Hastings flat

Reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at a flat in Hastings have led to a three-month closure order being imposed on the premises, according to Sussex Police.

Officers – working alongside other agencies in the community – gathered evidence to support the claims and presented a case to Brighton magistrates.

On Thursday (June 14) justices granted a closure order which makes it an offence for anyone to enter 1 Wellesley Court, off High Street, Old Town, Hastings, for the next three months, police said.

Chief inspector Steve Curry, Hastings and Rother district police commander, said: “As I have emphasised before, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated within our community.

“This is one means by which we can combat such problems and clearly demonstrate our intent. Those concerned in such activities should be in no doubt that we will take robust and decisive action whenever such offences are encountered.”

Mr Curry said he hoped residents would be reassured officers would act on information in order to protect law-abiding people.

Anyone with details of drug dealing or other crimes can report them online or by phoning 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.