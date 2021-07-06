Christopher Fenton, 40, of Lower Waites Lane, Fairlight, was more than three times the legal limit for cannabis when the tragic incident happened on Fairlight Road, Fairlight, at around 6.45pm on March 6, 2020.

Police said, Fenton, who was driving an Audi S4 westbound, clipped the wing mirror of a Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction, before mounting the nearside verge and then crossing into the path of an oncoming Citroen Picasso.

The Picasso was being driven by Marcus Haynes, 65, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, who sadly died from his injuries at the scene. His wife, aged 66, suffered serious injuries and their son, aged 24, from Stroud in Gloucestershire, sustained minor injuries.

Self-employed Fenton ran away from the scene, according to police, but was later returned by his mother, having changed his footwear.

He pleaded guilty to the offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, May 10, where he was sentenced to a total of three years and eight months’ imprisonment.

But the sentence was appealed, and at the Court of Appeal today (July 6), it was increased to five years and three months. His driving disqualification period was also extended to six years and seven months, Sussex Police said.

The court agreed the original sentence was unduly lenient for reasons including the seriousness of the injuries sustained by Mrs Haynes, which were not properly taken into account, and that Fenton only returned to the scene because of his mother, and more weight should have been placed on this, a police spokesman said.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, from Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is unusual for us to refer a case to the Attorney General, but we strongly felt that the sentence in this case did not reflect the seriousness of the crime.

“The unduly lenient sentence scheme is only available for specific serious offences, and requests are considered by the Attorney General who will decide on whether to refer a case to the Court of Appeal.

“I hope that the increase in sentence will be of some comfort to the family of Marcus Haynes, and a deterrent to those who may consider driving whilst under the influence of drugs.”

