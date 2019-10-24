CCTV images released after burglary at East Sussex Cancer Research shop

CCTV images of two suspects sought in connection with a burglary at a charity shop in Brighton, have been released by Sussex Police.

Police said two men entered the Cancer Research shop in Western Road at around 2.25pm on Sunday, October 6 and 'made their way into a private office'.

Do you recognise these men? Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman continued: "From here, they stole a small safe containing documents, and are believed to have left the premises via the rear exit.

"Anyone who recognises the suspects, or saw what happened, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 931 of 06/10."

