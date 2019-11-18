Cat shot with air rifle in Hastings

A cat has been injured after being shot with an air rifle.

The attack happened near Longacre Close in the Little Ridge area of St Leonards earlier this month.

It is the same area where a cat Milo (pictured here) had his back leg shattered after being shot several times with an air rifle back in August and had to have a life-saving operation.

In the latest incident a pet cat went missing and after an extensive search was found and it was discovered she had been shot.

According to a local cat group, vets who treated the cat confirmed the airgun pellets were the same as the ones they removed from Milo in August.

Cat owners in the area have been advised to keep their pets indoors.

