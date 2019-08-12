Cat seriously injured after being shot with air rifle in St Leonards

A woman is appealing for help after her cat suffered a broken leg when it was shot with an air rifle in St Leonards.

Julia Payne noticed something was wrong with her rescue cat Milo on Friday (August 9) as he was struggling to stand up.

Milo suffered a broken leg after being shot with an air rifle in St Leonards SUS-191208-163101001

After taking him to the vets, it was confirmed he had been shot with an air rifle serval times and had his back leg broken.

Julia said: “I realised that something was wrong with him on Friday night as I didn’t see him all day.

“I could tell by looking at him that something was wrong, he was unable to stand and he would just fall on the floor after I tried standing him up.

“We rushed him to the vets Saturday morning where he was sedated for the whole day to ease his pain. He had x-rays and tests carried out which confirmed he was shot with an air rifle serval times and had his back leg broken.”

Milo

Julia, who lives in Longacre close, has launched a fundraising page to help pay for Milo’s treatment.

She said: “He has life-threatening injuries and needs a specialist to carry out a serious operation.

“He had to stay over night at the vets which already cost us £670 just for the stay and x-rays. His surgery is estimated to be between £1,500 and £2,000.

“We are so desperate to pay it otherwise we will lose him forever.”

Julia found Milo outside her house when he was very little, and took him in as she was unable to find his owners. He is thought to be around five years old.

She said: “This was done by another human in my area and is horrible.

“He needs surgery to save his life. I am trying to raise funds – if I cannot raise the money, I will be forced to sign him over to the vet who will put him up for adoption through no fault of my own.”

Julia has reported the incident to the RSPCA and Sussex Police. She added: “I have reported this to the RSPCA, however they are unable to help as we have no information about who has committed this terrible crime.”

So far, £290 has been raised. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/49twu8-help-us-save-and-keep-milo-the-cat.