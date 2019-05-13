Cat killer strikes in Bexhill

There are fears that the notorious South East cat killer may heave struck in Bexhill after the mutilated body of a cat was found.

The tabby and white cat was found in the TN39 5 area of Bexhill on Sunday May 5.

Animal protection group SNARL (South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty) say the dead cat bore the hallmarks of the UK animal killer.

SNARL are still trying to locate the cat’s owner. A spokesperson said: “The cat was not microchipped and leafleting of the area is being done. We are unsure of the sex of the cat due to the injuries but we think it is female.

“The killings and mutilations continue to occur and are being investigate by our team in conjunction with other organisations.

“Please contact us on 07961 030064 or 07957 830490 if you seeing anyone interacting oddly with cats.”

Last year the police and RSPCA said they were no longer investigating the so called ‘Croydon Cat Killer’ incidents, claiming that foxes were likely to blame for the cat deaths and mutilations.

