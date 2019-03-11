Car stolen in St Leonards burglary found ‘a few streets away’

A car stolen during the burglary of a house in St Leonards was recovered a few streets away a short time later, according to police.

The house in Wadhurst Close was broken into between 10pm on Wednesday, February 27 and 5.30am the next day, police said.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found a few streets away a short time later

A wallet and car keys were stolen and used to drive off an Audi car that was parked outside, according to police.

Police said: “It was recovered in Seven Acre Rise a little while later and police want to hear from anyone who may have information on the break in or who may have seen the white Audi A5 in the area in the early hours of Thursday, February 28.

“It is believed that it may have been in the area of Battle Road and Old Harrow Road around 3am.

“Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 155 of 28/02.”

See more:

A21 collision: Three taken to hospital after ‘head on’ collision

Sussex set to be battered by strong gusting winds

World Book Day 2019: Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle children dress up as their favourite literary characters