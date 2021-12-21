Hastings Borough Council’s decision to stop manning the town’s 120 security cameras has been blamed for a spate of violent attacks in the area. The council made cutbacks to the town’s CCTV cameras last year in a bid to save £250,000 to shore up its finances. Its team of CCTV operators, who monitored the cameras 24 hours a day, were made redundant as the council announced it would stop paying for the maintenance and operation of the cameras. Instead, it said the cameras - located throughout the town centre, along the seafront, and in the council’s off-street car parks - would be left on, and police would still have access to them via the Sussex Police control room in Lewes.

There have been calls for the council to start manning the cameras again after police revealed that the town’s Castle Ward - which stretches from Central St Leonards Ward to Braybrooke Ward to Tressell Ward to Old Hastings Ward - has seen a 49% increase in violent crimes. And the most dangerous area within the ward is Robertson Street.

Councillor Claire Carr, who represents Castle Ward, said the violent crime statistics were “shocking”. She said: “Although there are, no doubt, many contributing factors in the rise of violence within our town, I’m sure that the CCTV not being monitored any more is key. I understand the financial restraints that HBC are under but part of the responsibility for making residents and visitors alike feel safe lies with them. I hope that the council reviews and reverses the decision, taken last year before I was elected, to remove live monitoring in light of recent incidents. I believe people’s safety should always come before savings.”

Last week, at a virtual full council meeting, Conservative group leader Andy Patmore asked Labour council leader Kim Forward whether she would look into reinstating CCTV monitoring. “Will the leader tell us what she will be doing to combat this terrible spike in violent crime and please can she look at reinstating comprehensive CCTV in the town centre, so that everyone who enjoys Hastings nightlife, especially at Christmas, feels safe?” he said.

Responding to the question, Cllr Forward said: “I have long been concerned, as have the ward councillors and Cllr Judy Rogers, whose portfolio covers community safety, about what is happening in the town centre. [That] is why I asked for a meeting with the leader of East Sussex County Council and the chief inspector for police in Hastings, which happened some short while ago now. We are determined to continue to work in partnership with the police to do all that we can, using our warden presence, to try and combat the issue of antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

“However, policing the town centre remains very much the responsibility of the police force and I can assure you Cllr Patmore I will be asking for an urgent meeting again where we will sit down again and try to get to the bottom of what is going on.”

Cllr Forward added that the CCTV system was still being monitored by police, despite the closure of the council’s monitoring team. She said: “The CCTV is in fact functioning and available and the police have access to that. The CCTV is still there. I have it on good authority that the police are using that CCTV and have the capacity to zoom in as well and see what is going on. Whilst we as a small borough council will do all we can to work in partnership, I think we have to very much acknowledge that the actual policing of the town centre and those violent crimes and trying to ensure there isn’t any violence of any kind is actually the police responsibility. But as I said, we will do all we can to ensure our town centre is safe for everybody.”

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart told the Hastings Observer: “The violent crime we have seen on our streets is unacceptable and it is well known that alcohol is a significant driver of crime on our streets. Our residents in - and indeed visitors to - our community need to feel safe and confident to walk in our streets and visit the fantastic restaurants, bars and pubs that our town has to offer. Over a year ago, I worked with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, and our local council to secure nearly £500,000 of the Government’s Safer Streets Fund. The funding was secured for crime prevention in Warrior Square and Lower St Leonards and included prevention measures such as the installation of CCTV and better street lighting. I look forward to working with partners for the next round of Safer Streets Funding.

“It is important to note that whilst CCTV can help reduce crime, particularly when placed in public space areas, it cannot prevent crime. Crime prevention is key and Sussex Police’s ‘Police and Crime Plan’ focuses on addressing the underlying causes of crime, which includes working with local communities and partners to keep our streets and residents safe. I have spoken to our PCC, highlighting my concerns with her, and she has told me of the extra security measures being put in place, including new ‘high visibility targeted patrols’. It is clear that combating this increase in violent crime and anti-social behaviour on our streets requires partnership working and where every partner must do their bit.”

1. CCTV in Hastings town centre. SUS-200114-141340001 Photo Sales

2. CCTV in Hastings town centre. SUS-200114-141442001 Photo Sales

3. CCTV in Hastings town centre. SUS-200114-141455001 Photo Sales

4. CCTV in Hastings town centre. SUS-200114-141430001 Photo Sales