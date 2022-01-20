Burglars steal spray paint from art shop and graffiti other businesses in Hastings area
Police are appealing for information after burglars broke into two shops in the Hastings area.
The intruders forced their way into Craft Magic, a craft supplies shop, and Ethel Loves Me, an art gallery and gift shop, in High Street, Rye, between midnight and 1.30am on Tuesday last week (January 11).
They stole items from the two shops, including spray paint. They later used the spray paint to graffiti other businesses and a vehicle in the area, said a spokesperson for Rother Police.
A stolen till was later recovered in Dogs Hill, Winchelsea.
On January 12, the owners of Ethel Loves Me shared a photo of the shop’s broken front door on their Facebook page, adding: “Unfortunately following a break in last night we will not be able to open today. We were sad to hear other businesses in Rye were also targeted. Take care everyone and we will keep you posted regarding reopening ASAP.”
A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “Officers are liaising with the businesses affected and conducting numerous enquiries, including around CCTV footage. Anyone with information about these incidents, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to report it to us online or by calling 101 quoting 211 of the 11/01.”