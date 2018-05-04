BREAKING: Teenager found guilty of manslaughter

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of the manslaughter of St Leonards teenager Connor Ansell.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied a charge of murder relating to the death of 16-year-old Connor Ansell in Old Church Road on November 18 last year.

He was today (Friday, May 4) convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter by a jury following a two-week trial at Hove Crown Court.

Jack Cunnion, an 18-year-old scaffolder who was also standing trial accused of murder, was found not guilty by the jury, Sussex Police said.

Sentencing has been adjourned until June 8.

Connor was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a critical condition following the incident on Saturday, November 18. He sadly passed away from his injuries on Friday, November 24.