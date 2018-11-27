Breach of court order to stay out of Hastings lands Kent man back before magistrates

A man has been brought back before the courts after breaching an order.

Police said Dale Phillip Glicksman was given a criminal behaviour order by Hastings magistrates on September 5 this year after being sentenced for anti-social behaviour and a drugs offence.

Glicksman, 18, unemployed, of Thiepal Drive, Tonbridge, Kent, was told that for a period of two years he must not enter Hastings, St Leonards or the Rother district.

But police said on Saturday, November 17 he was arrested after police officers saw him entering St Leonards Warrior Square railway station.

Last Monday (November 20) he appeared again before Hastings magistrates and was fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Police said as part of a conditional discharge imposed for breaching the criminal behaviour order (CBO) made against him, the court also ordered that the ban on Glicksman entering the specified places would continue until 11.59pm on September 3, 2020.

Other conditions of the CBO to remain are that he must not act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; associate with any female under the age of 16 and, being together in a public place with two or more people, behave in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

Police added failure to abide by any of the conditions means Glicksman is liable on conviction to being jailed for up to five years, being fined, or both.