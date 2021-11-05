Boys arrested after man stabbed in Hastings town centre
A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Hastings town centre.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the attack in Wellington Place on Saturday (October 30).
Officers were called around 5.25pm to a report of a man being treated by ambulance paramedics for injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed weapon.
Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Sussex Police said both were interviewed and have since been released on bail until later this month while the investigation continues.
Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident.
Anyone with information which could help officers with their enquires is asked to call police on 101, quoting serial 944 of 30/10.