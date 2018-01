A teenage boy has voluntary surrendered himself to police following an investigation into damage caused to a car.

The 16-year-old boy from St Leonards handed himself in following a police appeal for witnesses, which included the release of CCTV footage showing the roof of a convertible car being slashed open.

The incident happened in Undercliffe in the early hours of December 3.

The boy has been questioned by police and referred to the Youth Offending Team. He is due to return on February 7.