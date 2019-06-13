Boy, 16, pleads guilty of intent to supply crack cocaine in St Leonards

A 16 year old youth from the North East of England was intending to supply crack cocaine in St Leonards according to a court document

The youth from County Durham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of crack cocaine with intent to supply. The offence took place at Kings Road, St Leonards, on January 2. He was remitted to County Durham and Darlington Magistrates Court for sentencing.

See also: Thousands sign petition to keep Hastings Jack in the Green on May bank holiday Monday

See also: Woman narrowly avoids jail after attacking NHS nurses