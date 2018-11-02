Bitter ex-boyfriend threatened to ‘cut the baby out of’ his former partner in Rye

A bitter ex-boyfriend sent threatening messages to his pregnant former partner, threatening to burn her and ‘cut the baby out of her’.

Chris Gunn, 26, also damaged a car belonging to her mother-in-law being reckless as to whether the lives of her or her daughter would be at risk, a court heard.

His defence barrister said the Gunn’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Rachel Hodgeson broke down and he ‘took point scoring too far’.

He appeared at Hove Crown Court today, where he pleaded guilty to two offences, both of which took place in Rye: damaging property being reckless as to whether life is endangered and putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

Gunn, who now lives Ocean Way, Port Talbot in Wales, was accompanied on the long journey to Hove by members of his family.

The judge was told how Gunn put former partner Rachel Hodgeson in fear of violence through a series of text and emails between January and October this year.

According to the indictment – to which he pleaded guilty – he threatened to ‘kill her and her children, burn her and cut the baby out of her’.

He also admitted damaging a car on October 1 that belonged to Rachel’s mother Barbara Graham ‘being reckless as to whether the life of Barbara Graham and Rachel Hodgeson would thereby be endangered.’

Anthony Waller, defending Gunn, said: “These offences arise out of the deterioration of the mental health of Mr Gunn over a period of time.

“There is a suggestion that he may have a personality disorder.”

He told the court that Gunn met Ms Hodgeson when he was working in London aged 19. She became the mother of his child.

Mr Waller continued: “There has been a very difficult breakdown in the relationship.

“There has been some point scoring. Obviously Mr Gunn has taken the point scoring too far.”

He noted that Gunn is previously of good character and has a ‘good work ethic’.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC adjourned sentencing in order for psychiatric and pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

He told Gunn: “I am sure you appreciate the seriousness of the offences to which you have pleaded guilty.

“You must cooperate in the preparation of these reports.”

Gunn is due back in court next month.

