Bexhill station rape: Police provide update on investigation

Two men arrested following a report of a rape at Bexhill railway station have been released on bail, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

Police said the two men, aged 31 and 28, are both from Nottingham.

They were released on bail until November 29, according to police.

The men were arrested after a report a woman was raped at Bexhill railway station at approximately 12am on Friday morning (November 1).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers from Sussex Police responded to a report of a woman in distress at Bexhill railway station just after midnight on Friday (November 1) and following a search of the area they arrested two men on suspicion of rape.

“The investigation is now being carried out by British Transport Police.”

Officers remained at the scene throughout Friday carrying out further enquiries.

They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence, or who was in the area at the time and heard or saw something suspicious.

British Transport Police can be contacted by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases, quote reference number 84 of 01/11/19.

DCI Sam Blackburn, of the British Transport Police, said: “Officers were at the scene and had two in custody soon after the offence was reported.

“The victim is now being supported by specialist officers, and we’ve tasked units to the area to further investigate the incident.

“If you have any information that can assist, please get in touch.”