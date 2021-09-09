Bexhill road cordoned off as police investigate incident

Several police vans were spotted in London Road this morning as officers investigate an ongoing incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic matter, police have carried out a Section 18 search of a premises in London Road, Bexhill, today.

“A number of potential weapons have been identified, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been called to assist with the search.

Police in London Road, Bexhill SUS-210909-123817001

“A cordon has been set up as a precaution while searches continue, and there is no threat to the wider community.”

Police in London Road, Bexhill SUS-210909-123828001