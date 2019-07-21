Bexhill murder investigation: Pictures show forensics at the scene

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in a flat in London Road, Bexhill, in the early hours of this morning. Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Read more here: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Bexhill flat

