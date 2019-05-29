Bexhill man sentenced for 'vile' and 'unnatural' pornographic images

A Bexhill man who downloaded ‘vile’ images of women being forced to engage in sexual acts with animals has been sentenced.

Roger Dean, 68, of Chantry Avenue, pleaded guilty to downloading the extreme pornographic images at a previous hearing.

He was shaking in the dock as he appeared at Brighton Crown Court today for sentencing.

The court heard that police raided his home in March last year and found the 20 images on a computer he owned.

Defence barrister Andrew Stephens said: “It is a long time ago. On that day the world of his family turned upside down.

“At the time he did not appreciate that this was illegal.

“There has not been any repetition [since], there has not been any cause for alarm.”

Judge Shani Barnes said: “These are serious offences. Twenty extreme pornographic images is vile.

“These animals and these women are being forced to do this.

“This is not natural and it has got to stop.”

Judge Barnes elected not to impose an immediate or suspended prison sentence, instead deciding on a 12-month community order.

Dean, who has significant health concerns, must complete 40 hours of unpaid work and attend rehabilitation days.