Bexhill man sentenced for sex offences against three young girls

Police said Ian Brett, 65, from Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (February 4) after being found guilty in November last year of three counts of child cruelty, one against each girl, and ten counts of indecent assault.

The offences took place between 36 and 45 years ago.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “He will serve an extra year on prison release licence and will also be a registered sex offender for life. The jury did not agree on a verdict on two counts of indecency with a child, and returned a not guilty verdict on a count of causing actual bodily harm to one of the girls. Two counts of indecent assault were not proceeded with and will lay on the court file.”

Detective Constable Natalie Brill, from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Brett had access to these vulnerable children over several years and systematically abused them for his own gratification. These terrible offences remained unreported for more than 30 years before one of victims felt able to come forward and contact us.

“Their experiences have affected each of them in different ways, and all spent years feeling that no one would believe them. As Brett denied his guilt throughout our investigation and the trial, they gave evidence in court against him, which they did very bravely, though it caused them additional anxiety by reliving the trauma from their childhood.”

She added: “We follow up all reports of this kind, no matter how long ago the offences are said to have occurred, to seek justice for the victims wherever possible and also to ensure that they have access to sources of specialist advice and support.”