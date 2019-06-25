Bexhill man jailed for attacking police officer

A Bexhill man has received a prison sentence for an assault on a police officer according tpo a court document.

Matthew Wojcik, 18, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Silvester Road, Bexhill on January 2. He was sentenced to three weeks in prison and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the seriousness of the offence and previous convictions.

