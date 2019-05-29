Bexhill man guilty of having extreme pornographic images involving animals

Roger Dean, 68, of Chantry Avenue, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of extreme pornographic images, which portrayed an act of sexual intercourse with animals according to a court document.

He admitted the charge when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on May 1.

scales of justice

The offence too place at Bexhill on March 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 29.

