Bexhill: Driver arrested in police crackdown on unsafe vans and lorries

Sussex Roads Police’s commercial vehicles unit stopped vans, trucks and lorries on the A259 road in Bexhill yesterday (December 20). Officers said they came across two vehicles that were overloaded. They said the driver of one of them - a scaffold vehicle - did not have a driving licence and failed a drugs wipe. The vehicle also did not have an MOT. The driver was arrested under Section 5A of the Road Traffic Act 1988, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Last week, stopped commercial vehicles on the A21 near Robertsbridge. They checked a number of vehicles, and found five had bald tyres, two had no MOT, two had no insurance, and one driver’s licence had expired. Among the other offences, they found two vehicles were overloaded and two had insecure loads. They also issued three PG9 roadworthiness prohibitions for the poor condition of the vehicle’s bodywork or mechanics.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit released pictures of some of the dangerous tyres they found - some had cuts exposing the inner ply and cords. They placed prohibitions on the offending vehicles not to move until the tyres were replaced roadside. “(We) always encourage drivers to do a walk round check before setting off. Most of the tyres today would have been spotted on a walk round check,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

