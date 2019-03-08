Bexhill church targeted by vandals

Police are appealing for information after a stained glass window at a Bexhill church was damaged.

Police said the window at St Barnabas Church, Bexhill – a grade II listed structure in Cantelupe Road – was damaged some time between February 24 and 26.

Father Michel Bailey said: “The church works hard for the most vulnerable people in Bexhill. Repairing the damaged window will come at considerable cost. This is unfortunate as our finances will now have to be used for this.”

PCSO Daryl Holter added: “Churches are often a victim to heritage crime. Offertory boxes, for example, are forced open or stolen for the donations they may contain, lead is indiscriminately pulled up off roofs, tiles and stonework taken or stained-glass windows smashed or removed.

“All are testament to the skills of medieval craftsmen, and many are stolen or smashed beyond repair – destroying in a moment something that has been familiar to and appreciated by generations.

“These crimes often damage the very fabric of the building, their impact is immeasurable, as, even though items might be restored or replaced, the link to the past has gone forever. Heritage crime can have a devastating impact on local communities, far outweighing the material loss suffered.”

Police said they are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch either by email or by calling 101 quoting reference 1011 26/02/19.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity, Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

