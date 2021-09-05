Bexhill assault: Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'
A man has been taken to hospital after an assault in Bexhill.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 12:18 pm
Police were called to Sutherland Avenue at around 9.50pm last night (Saturday, September 4) to reports of a man 'behaving in an aggressive manner'.
"Officers attended and identified two men who said they had been assaulted," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"One was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.
"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time."