Police were called to Sutherland Avenue at around 9.50pm last night (Saturday, September 4) to reports of a man 'behaving in an aggressive manner'.

"Officers attended and identified two men who said they had been assaulted," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"One was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Police were called to Sutherland Avenue at around 9.50pm to reports of a man 'behaving in an aggressive manner'

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time."