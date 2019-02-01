Battle mechanic disqualified for drink-driving

A mechanic from Battle has been disqualified from driving after being caught more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Robert Evenden, 20, a mechanic, of Peppering Eye, Battle, was arrested in Old Harrow Road, St Leonards, on December 14 and charged with driving with 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, police said.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 16, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months, according to police.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said.

Evenden was arrested as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

A total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex.

Of these, 82 have since been convicted. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

See more:

Police search for man with gun in Hastings

Bexhill siblings reveal misery on board ‘building site’ cruise ship

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd defends Universal Credit video featuring actor

Sussex Police said details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on its website.

A spokesman said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”