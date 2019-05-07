Banned Hastings driver involved in accident in which elderly pedestrian was injured in Battle High Street

A disqualified driver narrowly avoided a prison sentence after causing injury to an elderly pedestrian in Battle High Street according to a court document.

Michael Thompson, 51, of Willingdon Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Battle High Street, on November 9, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the same date.

He was fined £200 and sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years and was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of the ‘distance travelled, aggravated by previous convictions and the fact that an accident occurred causing injury to an elderly pedestrian’.

