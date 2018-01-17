Ban for St Leonards builder found drink-driving on Christmas Day

A total of 195 arrests were made in Sussex during Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving, which ran from December 1 to January 1.

Of these, 60 have so far been convicted and a further 42 charged. The remaining have either been released under investigation, bailed or released without charge.

Here are the latest convictions from East Sussex:

• Paul Selby, 51, a builder, of Moorhen Close, St Leonards, was arrested in Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on December 25 and charged with driving with 126mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 10, he was disqualified from driving for 29 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

• Wayne Diplock, 59, a taxi driver, of Auckland Drive, Brighton, was arrested in Auckland Drive, Brighton, on December 3 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

• Raymond Dowd, 66, retired, of Woodcote Road, Forest Row, was arrested in Woodcote Road, Forest Row, on December 15 and charged with driving with 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £373 fine, £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

• Christian Baker, 21, a chef, of Marine Drive, Saltdean, was arrested in Duke Street, Brighton, on December 17 and charged with driving with 80mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £223 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

• Irving Higgins, 73, retired, of Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, was arrested in High Street, Handcross, on December 18 and charged with driving with 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £535 fine, £85 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.

• Emma Cruttwell, 36, a secretary, of Under Road, Hailsham, was arrested in Under Road, Hailsham, on December 20 and charged with driving with 79mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 10, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £640 fine, £85 costs and a £64 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.