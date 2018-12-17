Arrests after fight breaks out near Hastings station

A teenager and a man were arrested by police following a fight in the town centre on Saturday night (December 15).

Police said they stopped a van in Priory Street after receiving reports of the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man and a boy were arrested after police were called to a report of a fight at a boxing match in Station Approach, Hastings, on Saturday at 8.25pm.

“The men were in a van which had driven off from the scene and was stopped by police in Priory Street.

“A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Tunbridge Wells, were arrested on suspicion of affray and assault and were later released under investigation.

“One man suffered concussion and a fractured knee and was taken to hospital and another man sustained a cut to his head.”