Arrest in St Leonards following reports of man ‘behaving violently’

A man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after police responded to reports of a man ‘behaving violently’.

Police were called to an address in Oxford Road, St Leonards, at 7.35pm yesterday (Thursday, March 28) following reports of a man behaving violently, a police spokesman said.

Police news

Nobody else was in the address and a man came out at the request of officers, police said.

He was arrested without incident about 45 minutes later, confirmed police.

The access to Oxford Road was closed for a short while as a safety precaution while officers dealt with the incident, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, confirmed police.

