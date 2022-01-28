Armed police incident in Hastings: ‘Man with knife arrested’

A police helicopter was seen hovering over Old London Road and nearby streets after reports a man with a knife was seen in the area at around 3.10pm yesterday (January 27).

A number of firearms officers were sent to the scene and a nearby road was closed during the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A vehicle was tracked by officers with support from the National Police Air Service Helicopter, and a man was later arrested in Clifton Road, Hastings, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in public. He remains in custody at this time.”