Armed police in Hastings town centre as property is searched

Armed police can be seen at the scene of the investigation. Picture by George Varu, taken at 5.10pm
Armed police can be seen at the scene of the investigation. Picture by George Varu, taken at 5.10pm

Armed police have been seen in Hastings town centre as a property is being searched by the force.

According to a Hastings Observer reporter at the scene at 6pm, Braybrooke Terrace in Hastings, near the railway station, was cordoned off by police due to an unknown incident.

He saw a helicopter circling overhead, and groups of people gathered at the road closure.

Readers also observed armed police officers in Linton Road, Hastings.

At around 7pm, a spokesman for Sussex Police said they 'could not confirm anything at this time', but added that members of the public were not at risk.

At 8pm, a police spokesman said: "Police are in attendance at a property in Linton Crescent in Hastings as part of an investigation. The property is being searched and at this stage, no one at the address has been arrested."