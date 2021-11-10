‘Armed police’ descend on block of flats in St Leonards

A number of police vehicles were at the scene at Willow Glen, a privately-rented block of 44 flats, in Upper Glen Road.

An onlooker, who did not want to be named, told the Hastings Observer that some of the officers were carrying guns and wearing body armour. One of them had a police dog.

The officers arrived at the flats at around 9.30pm and stayed there for about two hours.

Police vehicles were at the scene at Willow Glen in Upper Glen Road, St Leonards

They took someone away from the building, the onlooker added.

“There was armed police, and they had body armour on and had helmets on, and they’d got guns and they blocked the car park off at the flats,” the onlooker said. “We don’t have a lot of things happen up here so it was quite exciting to see armed police up here.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has been contacted for further information.