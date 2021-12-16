Armed police at an incident in St Leonards - two men arrested

A number of officers and police vehicles are outside a property in West Hill Road. There is also a police helicopter flying over the area.

Officers have blocked off a section of the road near Keats Close.

Two men were seen being taken from the property by armed police. Both were in handcuffs. One was wearing a black, quilted jacket and jeans. The other a blue hooded top.

No other details are known at the moment.

Sussex Police have been contacted for information.

